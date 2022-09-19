Karnataka State Police Recruitment Board has invited online applications for filling up Armed Police Constable posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website ksp-recruitment.in till October 31.

The Board has notified a total of 3484 vacancies for the post of Armed Police Constable in the Karnataka Police. Vacancies are available only for male and male transgender candidates.

Here’s Karnataka State police recruitment 2022 notification 445.

Here’s Karnataka State police recruitment 2022 notification 446.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 18-25 years as on October 31, 2022. The upper age is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Class 10 pass from a recognised Board.

Selection process

The Board will conduct a written exam and physical tests (PET and Endurance test) to select candidates.

Application fee

Candidates have to pay Rs 400 (General and OBC) or Rs 200 (SC/ST) as application fee.

Steps to apply for KSP recruitment 2022:

Visit official website ksp-recruitment.in Click on the apply link for the Constable post Go to ‘New Application’ and complete application process Fill form, upload documents Pay fee and submit application Download form and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to apply for Karnataka Police recruitment 2022.