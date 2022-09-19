Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has issued the exam dates for the posts of Computer Programmer and Manager (Marketing). The exams will be held in October. Candidates can check the exam schedule at the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

HPPSC will conduct the Computer Programmer CBT exam on October 11 and the Manager (Marketing) on October 12.

“The e-admit cards of all provisionally admitted candidates and instructions to candidates will be uploaded on the Commission’s website i.e. www.hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppsc shortly, therefore, the concerned candidates are requested to check the website of the Commission as well as their User ID regularly,” the notice said.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for Computer Programmer, (Class-II) (on contract basis) in Himachal Pradesh State Co-operative Milk Producers’ Federation Limited advertised vide Advt. No. 40/05-2022 and Manager (Marketing) (Class-I) (on contract basis) in Himachal Pradesh State Co-operative Milk Producers’ Federation Limited, under the Department of Animal Husbandry, H.P.

Here’s HPPSC exam schedule.