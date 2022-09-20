Bihar Civil Court recruitment 2022: Application begins for 7692 Clerk, Steno and other posts
Bihar Civil Court has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the post of Clerk, Stenographer, Peon/Orderly, and Court Reader-cum-Deposition Writer. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website districts.ecourts.gov.in till October 20.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 7692 vacancies at Bihar Civil Courts. Applicants can check the individual advertisements at the official websites.
Vacancy Details
- Clerk: 3325
- Stenographer: 1562
- Court Reader-cum-Deposition Writer: 1132
- Peon/Orderly: 1673
Here’s Bihar Civil Court recruitment 2022 notification.
Eligibility criteria
|Post
|Age (as on Sept 1, 2022)
|Educational qualification
|Clerk
|Male- 21-37; Female- 21-40
|Bachelor's degree; knowledge of computer
|Stenographer
|Male- 21-37; Female- 21-40
|Bachelor's degree; certificate of stenography
|Court Reader-cum-Deposition Writer
|Male- 21-37; Female- 21-40
|Bachelor's degree; certificate in English and Hindi typing
|Peon/Orderly
|Male- 18-37; Female- 18-40
|Class 10 pass
Exam Fee
For Clerk, Stenographer, and Court Reader-cum-Deposition Writer: Rs 800 (General/EWS/BC/EBC), Rs 600 (SC/ST/PWD).
For Peon/Orderly: Rs 600 (General/EWS/BC/EBC), Rs 300 (SC/ST/PWD).
Selection process
Clerk, Peon, Court Reader: Preliminary Test, written test, interview.
Stenographer: Preliminary Test, written test, steno test and viva voce.
Steps to apply for Bihar Civil Court recruitment 2022:
- Visit official website districts.ecourts.gov.in
- Go to ‘States’ – ‘Bihar’ – ‘Patna’ – ‘Recruitment’
- Click on the apply link for Clerk, Stenographer, Peon/Orderly, and Court Reader
- Go to Registration form and fill all necessary details
- Upload documents, pay fee and submit form
- Download form and take a printout for future reference.
Here’s direct link to apply for Bihar Civil Court recruitment 2022.