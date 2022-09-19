The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles)-Phase II. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The UGC NET phase 2 exam will be held between September 20 and 30 involving 64 subjects. The exam city slip has already been released.

Steps to download UGC NET admit card 2022:

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Download Admit Card for UGC-NET Dec. 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles)” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download UGC NET admit card 2022.

UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges.