The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to more than 1600 posts of Probationary Officer. Eligible candidates can apply on SBI’s career portal sbi.co.in/web/careers. The last date to fill up the form and application fee is October 12.

The SBI PO recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 1673 Probationary Officers posts.

The SBI PO prelim exam 2022 will be held from December 17-20. Candidates will be able to download the Preliminary examination call letters from 1st/2nd week of December onwards.

Here’s SBI PO notification 2022.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21-30 years as on April 1, 2022. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates from reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government. Those who are in the Final Year/ Semester of their Graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if called for interview, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before December 31, 2021. Candidates having Integrated Dual Degree (IDD) certificate should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before December 31, 2022. Candidates possessing qualification of Chartered Accountant or Cost Accountant may also apply.

Selection Process

The SBI PO selection process will be held in three phases viz. Phase-I i.e., Preliminary Examination consisting of objective test for 100 marks, Phase-II i.e., main examination consisting of objective tests for 200 marks and descriptive test for 50 marks. The descriptive test will be administered immediately after conclusion of the objective test and candidates will have to type their descriptive test answers on the computer. The Phase-III Psychometric Test i.e., interview and group exercises.

Application Fee

The applicants from general/EWS/OBC category candidates are required to pay the application fee of Rs 750, whereas SC/ ST/ PWD candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for SBI PO recruitment 2022:

Visit SBI’s career page at sbi.co.in/web/careers/current-openings On the homepage, click on “RECRUITMENT OF PROBATIONARY OFFICERS” Now click on “Apply Online” Proceed with new registration Now fill the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit and download the application form Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for probationary officer posts.