Today is the last day to apply online for Medical Specialist posts advertised by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in. Applicants will be able to make changes to their application forms till September 27.

The MPPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 160 Medical Specialist posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Post Graduate Diploma in the concerned subject recognized by the Medical Council of India. More details in the notification below:

Here’s MPPSC Medical Specialist recruitment 2022 notification.

Application Fee

The SC/ST/OBC (noncreamy layer)/ PWD category candidates of the State will have to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 2000 is applicable to candidates from other categories.

Steps to apply for MPPSC Medical Specialist recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Click on the application link available against Medical Specialist posts Register and proceed with the application process Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.