Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the final answer key for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon exam 2021. Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.

The MPPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon exam was held on August 28 (Sunday).

MPPSC has notified a total of 129 vacancies of Veterinary Assistant Surgeons in the state Animal Husbandry and Dairy Department. The OMR-based written exam will be conducted to shortlist candidates for interviews and document verification.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in Go to ‘Model Answer and Response Sheet’ Click on ‘Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Exam 2021 Answer Key link’ The answer key will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

