CUET PG 2022 result to be announced today; here’s how to download
Candidates will be able to check and download their results from the official website cuet.nta.nic.in.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the result of Common University Entrance Test for post-graduate admissions or CUET-PG 2022 today, September 26. Candidates will be able to check and download their results from the official website cuet.nta.nic.in.
CUET PG 2022 was conducted on September 1, 2, and 3 in computer-based test (CBT) mode in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12 noon and 3.00 to 5.00 PM.
NTA is conducting the CUET PG exam for 66 Central and participating Universities for the academic session 2022-2023. CUET will provide a single-window opportunity for students to seek admission in participating Universities across the country.
Steps to download the result
- Visit the official website cuet.nta.nic.in
- Click on the CUET PG 2022 result link
- Key in your login details and submit
- Check and download the result
- Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.