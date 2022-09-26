The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the result of Common University Entrance Test for post-graduate admissions or CUET-PG 2022 today, September 26. Candidates will be able to check and download their results from the official website cuet.nta.nic.in.

CUET PG 2022 was conducted on September 1, 2, and 3 in computer-based test (CBT) mode in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12 noon and 3.00 to 5.00 PM.

NTA is conducting the CUET PG exam for 66 Central and participating Universities for the academic session 2022-2023. CUET will provide a single-window opportunity for students to seek admission in participating Universities across the country.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website cuet.nta.nic.in Click on the CUET PG 2022 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.