The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the result of Common University Entrance Test for post-graduate admissions or CUET-PG 2022 today, September 26. Candidates can check and download their result scorecards from the official website cuet.nta.nic.in.

CUET PG 2022 was conducted on September 1, 2, and 3 in computer-based test (CBT) mode in two shifts.

NTA is conducting the CUET PG exam for 66 Central and participating Universities for the academic session 2022-2023. CUET will provide a single-window opportunity for students to seek admission in participating Universities across the country.

The CUET PG scorecard can be downloaded using Application Number and Date of Birth. The CUET PG final answer key has also been released.

Steps to download NTA CUET PG result 2022:

Visit the official website cuet.nta.nic.in Click on the CUET PG 2022 download scorecard link Key in your Application Number and Date of Birth and submit

The CUET PG scorecard will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to NTA CUET PG result 2022.