The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the exam schedule for the pan-India Level I Group D recruitment exam, Phase 5. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

The RRB Group D phase 5 exam comprising of the remaining one RRC i.e. South Western Railway (Hubli) will be held on October 6 and 11 in the computer-based test (CBT-1) mode in various cities all over India.

The link of viewing Exam City and Date and downloading of Travelling Authority of SC/ST candidates will be made available on all RRB websites from September 27, 11.00 AM. Downloading of e-call letters/admit cards will start four days prior to CBT date mentioned in exam city and date intimation link.

Here’s RRB Group D phase 5 exam date notice.

The RRB Level 1 notification for more than 1 lakh vacancies was released in March 2019. The total number of vacancies for Group D posts notified is 1,03,769.