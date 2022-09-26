The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) will end the online registration process tomorrow for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2022. Candidates can apply at the official website haryanatet.in.

The HTET 2022 written examination will be conducted on November 12 and 13 for the duration of 150 minutes. The admit cards will be available for download from November 2 onwards. The correction window will be open from September 27 to 30.

Here’s HTET 2022 Information Bulletin.

Eligibility Criteria

For Primary Teacher (PRT): The applicants should have passed Senior Secondary with at least 50% marks or appearing in final year of 2 years diploma in Elementary Education in accordance with NCTE regulations, 2007.

For Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT): Graduate degree in the concerned subject and BEd from recognised university.

For Post Graduate Teacher (PGT): Post graduate degree in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks from a recognised university and BEd from recognised university.

Steps to apply for HTET 2022:

Visit the official website haryanatet.in On the homepage, click on Registration/ Login Register yourself and proceed with application Upload the documents, pay the fee and submit the form Take a print of the application form for future reference

Here’s direct link to HTET application form 2022.