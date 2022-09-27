Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the post of Draftsmen and Head Draftsmen in various departments. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website ppsc.gov.in.

The PPSC Draftsman exam 2022 was conducted on September 25 at Patiala. The question paper of Set A, B, C, D and the answer key of Set A, B, C, D of the joint competitive examination has been released.

Candidates will be able to raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till September 29.

The PPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 119 posts of Head Draftsmen (27) and Draftsmen (Group-B) Technical (92).

Steps to download PPSC Draftsman answer key 2022:

Visit the official website ppsc.gov.in Click on Draftsmen And Head Draftsmen answer key link and go to ‘ANSWER KEY ALL SETS’ The PPSC Draftsman answer key will appear on the screen Download and check.

Here’s direct link to PPSC Draftsman answer key 2022.