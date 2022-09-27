Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Lineman-971 and Sub Station Attendant-972 exams. Candidates can check and download the answer key from the official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in.

HPSSC conducted the exam for Lineman and Sub Station Attendant posts on September 25. Candidates can submit suggestions against the released answer key till October 8 upto 5.00 PM.

Steps to download HPSSC answer key 2022:

Visit the official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in On the homepage click on “Notifications” tab Click on Provisional Answer Key for the relevant post under Latest Notification The HPSSC answer key will appear on the screen Download and check.

Here’s HPSSC Lineman 971 answer key.

Here’s HPSSC Sub Station Attendant 972 answer key.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 163 posts of Sub Station Attendant and 186 Lineman.