Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will soon start the online application process for recruitment to various posts of Assistant Engineer, Technical Officer, Junior Technical officer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website tspsc.gov.in till October 21.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 833 vacancies.

Applicants should have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 44 years. Candidates can check the educational qualification, breakup of vacancies, scale of pay, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in Go to ‘New Registration OTR’ and complete candidate registration Login and apply for the desired post Fill up the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.