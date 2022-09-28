Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited applications for the Assistant Persecution Officer (APO) Main Examination 2022. Candidates can fill up the form on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in till October 12.

Applicants are directed to send a copy of the completely filled form along with the attached documents to the Commission’s office by October 19 upto 5.00 PM.

A total of 1079 candidates have been declared qualified for the Main examination. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 69 vacancies of Assistant Persecution Officer.

Steps to apply for UPPSC APO Main 2022

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on “FILL ONLINE DETAILS FOR ADVT. NO. A-3/E-1/2022, ASSISTANT PROSECUTION OFFICER (M) EXAM-2022” Key in your login details and submit Fill up the form and submit Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.