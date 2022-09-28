Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the provisional answer key for the post of Supervisor (under Advt No 07/2021). Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download the answer key from the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The PSSSB Supervisor exam 2022 was conducted on September 25. The Board has released the answer key and OMR answer sheet of all candidates.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key on the official portal by paying the fee of Rs 100 per question by September 30 (5.00 PM). The online objections should be duly supported with the necessary documentary proof (if any) and sent only via email at ehelpdesk7@gmail.com.

Steps to download PSSSB Supervisor answer key 2022:

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in Click on “Public Notice regarding Advt. No. 07 of 2021(Supervisor) - Click here to view OMR sheet and Provisional Answer Keys” under Advertisement tab

Click on the answer key link The PSSSB Supervisor answer key will appear on screen Download and check.

The PSSSB recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up to 112 vacancies of Supervisors.