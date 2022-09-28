The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has withdrawn the Provisional result for Round-1 of NEET PG Counselling 2022 released on September 27 and has decided to reopen the choice filling and issue fresh result for round 1. Candidates can check MCC notice at the official website mcc.nic.in.

The NEET PG provisional round 1 allotment has been cancelled since some PG DNB institutes did not complete their address profile on portal due to which their seats wear not visible when ‘state filter’ was applied by the candidates during choice filling.

Candidates who are not satisfied with their choices exercise earlier need not make any changes. However, those who want to make changes in their choices can unfreeze their choices after giving consent on MCC portal.

The fresh NEET PG round 1 seat allotment result will be released on September 30.

MCC NEET PG round 1 schedule EVENT SCHEDULE Choice Filling for Round-1 After 05:00 P.M of 28.09.2022 upto 08:00 A.M of 30.09.2022 Choice Locking starts from 03:00 P.M of 29.09.2022 Seat Processing of Round-1 30.09.2022 Declaration of Provisional Result 30.09.2022 Declaration of Final Result 30.09.2022 Reporting for Round-1 01.10.2022 upto 05:00 P.M of 07.10.2022

NEET PG 2022 was conducted on May 21 for candidates seeking admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses for the academic year 2022. The result was declared on June 1. Qualified candidates have to participate in the counselling process for admission.