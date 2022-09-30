The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the Provisional result for Round 1 of NEET PG Counselling 2022 today, September 30. Candidates can check and download their allotment letter from the official website mcc.nic.in from October 1 (11.00 AM) onwards. Reporting will start from 12.00 noon of October 1.

Earlier, the result was scheduled to be out on September 28, 2022.

“It is for the information to all candidates that the Provisional Result for Round-1 of NEET PG Counselling 2022 (for MD/MS/DIPLOMA/MDS & PG DNB Courses) is now available. Any discrepancy in the result may immediately be informed to MCC of DGHS upto 05:30 PM of 30.09.2022 through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com after which the Provisional Result will be treated as ‘Final’,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download the seat allotment result

Visit the official website mcc.nic.in. Click on NEET PG 2022 first seat allotment result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

MCC conducts online counselling for allotment of Post Graduate (MD/MS/Diploma and MDS) seats to the eligible and qualified candidates in participating Government Medical/Dental Colleges of the country under 50% All India Quota every year. The allotment of seats to the candidates is made based on the NEET-PG conducted by the National Board of Examinations.

MCC will conduct four rounds of online counselling i.e. Round 1, Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Rounds, and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round. All candidates who have qualified for All India Quota seats on the basis of their rank in NEET PG 2022 are eligible to register for the counselling round.

NEET PG 2022 was conducted on May 21 for candidates seeking admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses for the academic year 2022. The result was declared on June 1. Qualified candidates have to participate in the counselling process for admission.