Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the provisional result of 1st round Physical Test for the post of Excise Constable and Forest Guard under CRE 2021. Candidates can download their results from the official website osssc.gov.in.

The Physical Standard Measurement (PSM) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the post of Excise Constable (EC) and Forest Guard (FG) under Combined Recruitment Examination (CRE) 2021 for Group C posts held in the month of July 2022.

The OSSC Combined Group C exam is being conducted to fill up a total of 2841 District/division cadre Group C posts of Statistical Field Surveyor, Forest Guard, Assistant Revenue Inspector, Amin and Excise Constable under different departments of the Odisha Government. The results were announced on May 18.

Steps to download OSSSC result 2022

Visit the official website osssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Notification No. IIE-42/2022-366(C)/OSSSC dated - 30.9.2022 ––- Provisional Results of 1st Round Physical Test for the post of Excise Constable and Forest Guard under CRE-2021.” The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

