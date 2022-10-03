Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit cards for the computer typing test for the post of RO/ARO 2021. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The typing test is scheduled to be conducted from October 11 to 14, 2022, in various shifts — 9.00 AM to 10.30 AM, 12.00 noon to 1.30 PM, and 3.00 PM to 4.30 PM.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 337 vacancies, of which, 228 vacancies are for General Recruitment and 109 for Special Recruitment. The application process commenced on March 5 and concluded on April 1.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on RO/ARO 2021 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.