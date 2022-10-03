Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the hall tickets for the Combined Graduate Level Examination or CGLE 2021. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in.

The written examination (Paper I and Paper II) is scheduled to be conducted from October 11 to 20, 2022, through the computer-based recruitment examination (CBRE) mode. The exam will consist of 200 marks.

“Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, like the use of sanitizer, social distancing and wearing of 3 layer masks must be adhered to by all concerned during the conduct of the examination,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 233 different Group-B State cadre posts/services relating to Odisha CGLE 2021 to be appointed as Initial Appointee.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in Click on “Download the Admission Letter for the post of Combined Graduate Level Examination-2021”

Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of written examination followed by Certificate Verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.