BHEL recruitment 2022: Last date to apply for 150 Engineer, Executive Trainee posts at bhel.com
Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website bhel.com upto 5.00 PM today, October 4.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) will soon close the registration window for recruitment to the post of Engineer/Executive Trainee. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website bhel.com upto 5.00 PM today, October 4.
The exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 31st, November 1st and 2nd, 2022. The exact date shall be intimated at the time of issue of admit cards.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 150 vacancies.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: The applicants should not be more than the age of 29 years as on September 1, 2022.
Educational Qualification:
Engineer Trainee in (Civil/Mechanical/IT Electrical/Chemical/Metallurgy): Full-Time Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering /Technology or five-year integrated Master’s degree.
Executive Trainee in (Finance): Bachelor’s degree from a recognized Indian University with qualified Chartered or Cost and Works Accountants from recognised Institutions in India.
Executive Trainee in (HR): Full time regular Bachelor’s degree from a recognized Indian University with at least 60% marks in aggregate in all years with two years full time regular Post Graduate Degree/ Diploma in Human Resource or Personnel Management and Industrial Relations or Social Work.
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
|Category
|Application Fee
|Processing Fee
|UR/EWS/OBC
|Rs 500
|Rs 300 + GST
|SC/ST/PWD/Ex-Servicemen
|Nil
|Rs 300 + GST
Steps to apply for the vacancies
- Visit the official website bhel.com
- Go to Recruitment—Current Job Openings
- Click on Application link under “Engineer / Executive Trainee - 2022” posts
- Register and proceed with the application process
- Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit
- Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.