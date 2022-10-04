Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the admit card for the post of Scientific Officer (SO) and Casualty Medical Officer (CMO). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website psc.cg.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 16 from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 23 SO vacancies and 21 CMO vacancies.

Here’s the examination schedule.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on “SO/CMO” admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.