Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the written examination (Objective Type) for shortlisting of candidates. Candidates can check and download the schedule from the official website jkpsc.nic.in.

The examination shall be held at the examination halls in the office premises of the J&K Public Service Commission at Solina, Srinagar and Resham Ghar Colony, Bakshi Nagar Jammu.

The admit cards will be uploaded on the official website jkpsc.nic.in from November 5 onwards. However, those candidates who will not be able to download their admit cards may approach the Commission office by or before November 10, 2022, at Jammu/Srinagar.

Exam Schedule Name of the Discipline Date of Examination Timing Foreman Engineering November 14 11.30 AM to 01.30 PM Lecturer-I, Automobile Engineering November 14 02.30 PM to 04.30 PM Lecturer-I, Civil Engineering November 15 11.30 AM to 01.30 PM Lecturer-I, Electrical Engineering November 15 02.30 PM to 04.30 PM Lecturer-I, Electronics & Communication November 16 11.30 AM to 01.30 PM Lecturer-II, (Non Engineering), Food Technology November 16 02.30 PM to 04.30 PM Lecturer-II, (Non Engineering), Garment Technology November 17 11.30 AM to 01.30 PM Lecturer-II, (Non Engineering), Medical Lab Technology November 17 02.30 PM to 04.30 PM Lecturer-II, (Non Engineering), Textile Designing November 18 11.30 AM to 01.30 PM Lecturer-II, (Non Engineering), Travel, Tour & Hotel Management November 18 02.30 PM to 04.30 PM Lecturer-II, (Non Engineering), Wood Technology November 19 11.30 AM to 01.30 PM Programmer November 19

02.30 PM to 04.30 PM

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.