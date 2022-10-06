UPRVUNL Computer Asst 2022 registration ends today; apply now at uprvunl.org
Today, October 6, is the last date to apply online for recruitment to the post of Computer Assistant. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website uprvunl.org.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 31 vacancies.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: 21 years to 40 years as on July 1, 2022.
Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university. 30 words per minute in Hindi typing test.
Application Fee
The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1180, whereas Rs 826 is applicable to SC/ST category candidates. The applicants from PWD category will have to pay the fee of Rs 12.
Steps to apply for the vacancies
- Visit the official website uprvunl.org
- Click on “Career” tab
- Now click on “Click here to apply online for recruitment to the post of Computer Assistant against Advertisement no. U-50/UPRVUSA/2022”
- Register and proceed with the application process
- Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form
- Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.