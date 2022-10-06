The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released admit cards for UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) Phase IV. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in using their Application Number and Date of Birth.

The examinations are scheduled to be held on October 8 and 10, 2022.

“The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles)-Phase IV for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode,” reads the notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in Click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.