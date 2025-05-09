The Cochin University of Science and Technology ( CUSAT ) will commence the examinations for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 tomorrow, May 10. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website admissions.cusat.ac.in .

The computer-based test (CBT) will be conducted from May 10 to 12, and the provisional answer key will be released on May 14, 2025. The objection submission window will open from May 14 to 16, 2025. The final answer key will be out on May 22, 2025. The result is likely to be out on June 2, 2025.

The Common Admission Test (CAT) is conducted to seek admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses.

Steps to download CUSAT CAT admit card 2025

Visit the official website admissions.cusat.ac.in On the homepage, click on the CAT admit card 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference