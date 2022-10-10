Today is the last day to apply online for the posts of Development Assistant/Development Assistant (Hindi) at the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website nabard.org.

The NABARD recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 177 vacancies, of which 173 vacancies are for the post of Development Assistant and 4 for the post of Development Assistant (Hindi).

The online Phase-I (Preliminary) examination is scheduled to be conducted on November 6.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Between 21 years to 35 years as on September 1, 2022. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification:

Development Assistant: Bachelor’s degree in any discipline with a minimum of 50% marks (pass class for SC/ST/PWBD and Ex-Servicemen candidates) in aggregate or possess equivalent qualification from a recognised University / Institution.

Development Assistant (Hindi): Bachelor’s degree from a recognised University in English/Hindi medium with Hindi and English as a compulsory or elective subject with a minimum of 50% marks (pass class for SC/ST/PWBD/EXS candidates) in the aggregate OR Bachelor’s Degree with Hindi and English as main subjects with a minimum of 50% marks (pass class for SC/ST/PWBD/EXS candidates) in the aggregate. The candidate must be able to translate from English to Hindi and vice-versa.

Application fee

The application fee for SC/ST/PWBD/EXS is Rs 50 and for others Rs 450.

Steps to apply for NABARD recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website nabard.org On the homepage, click on the Career tab Click on the apply link under “Development Assistant/Development Assistant (Hindi) 2022 posts” Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for NABARD recruitment 2022.