Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the admit card/hall ticket for theGroup 1 prelim exam 2022. Candidates can download their TSPSC hall tickets from the official website tspsc.gov.in.

The TSPSC Group 1 prelim exam 2022 will be held on October 16 from 10.30 AM to 1.00 PM in all 33 District centres of Telangana State.

The hall ticket can be downloaded using TSPSC ID and date of birth. Candidates are directed to follow the Guidelines and Instructions as provided on the Hall Ticket and on the website.

The Group 1 Written Examination (Main) is likely to be held in the month of January/ February 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 503 vacancies. The Commission said it has received a massive 3,80,202 applications for Group-I Service recruitment.

Steps to download TSPSC Group 1 hall ticket 2022:

Visit official website tspsc.gov.in Click on the Group 1 hall ticket download link Enter TSPSC ID and date of birth and hit download button The TSPSC Group 1 hall ticket will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download TSPSC Group 1 hall ticket 2022.