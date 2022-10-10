Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the exam schedule for the post of Medical Officer (Ayurveda) Group-B gazetted. As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 8, 2023, for a duration of 2 hours. The exam will consist of 150 questions.

The syllabus will be released soon. Candidates can download the schedule from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 611 vacancies.

Selection Process

In case of large number of applicants for the post/ posts, UPPSC may hold screening test, which will be communicated in due course of time.

Meanwhile, the UPPSC State Engineering Services Exam 2021 interview schedule has also been released.

The interview is scheduled to be conducted from October 17 to November 11, 2022. The detailed notification will be released later. A total of 820 applicants have been declared qualified to appear for the interview round.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 283 posts of Assistant Engineer, Manager, Chief Fire Operator and others. The online application process commenced on August 13 and concluded on September 13.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.