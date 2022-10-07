Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the interview dates for the State Engineering Services Exam 2021. Applicants can check the schedule from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

As per the notification, the interview is scheduled to be conducted from October 17 to November 11, 2022. The detailed notification will be released later. A total of 820 applicants have been declared qualified to appear for the interview round.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 283 posts of Assistant Engineer, Manager, Chief Fire Operator and others. The online application process commenced on August 13 and concluded on September 13.

Meanwhile, the UPPSC APO Main registration 2022 is underway. Candidates can apply for the examination on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in till October 12. Applicants are directed to send a copy of the completely filled form along with the attached documents to the Commission’s office by October 19 upto 5.00 PM.

The Main exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 4 and 5 in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. The exams will be held in Prayagraj and Lucknow districts.

Steps to apply for UPPSC APO Main 2022

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on “FILL ONLINE DETAILS FOR ADVT. NO. A-3/E-1/2022, ASSISTANT PROSECUTION OFFICER (M) EXAM-2022” Key in your login details and submit Fill up the form and submit Take a printout for future reference

A total of 1079 candidates have been declared qualified for the Main examination. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 69 vacancies of Assistant Persecution Officer.

