Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 phase 2 counselling process will begin today on the official website tseamcet.nic.in. Students can fill in the basic information online, pay the processing fee and book a slot for certificate verification.

Certificate verification for already slot-booked candidates will be held on October 12 and the provisional seat allotment of Phase II will be released on October 16.

Candidates who had qualified in TS EAMCET-2022 and passed Intermediate or its Equivalent Qualifying Examination and are desirous of seeking admission into B.E / B.Tech / Pharmacy Courses are eligible to apply for the counselling process, reads the official notification.

“Candidates / Parents are advised to exercise as many number of options as possible to avoid disappointment of not getting a seat. Therefore while exercising the options every care need to be taken in selecting the College and Branch as per the choice of the candidates,” reads the notification.

Here’s TS EAMCET counselling notification 2022.

Processing Fee

The applicants from SC/ST category are required to pay the processing fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 1200 is applicable for other category candidates.

Steps to register for TS EAMCET 2nd counselling:

Visit official website tseamcet.nic.in Go to ‘Pay Processing Fee’ and login using TS EAMCET Hall Ticket No, TS EAMCET Registration No and Date of Birth Pay fee, fill basic information and book slot Submit and save a copy.