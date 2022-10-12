Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly Secretariat has invited online applications for the posts of Assistant Grade III, Steno Typist and Security Guard. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies at the official website mpvidhansabha.nic.in till November 10.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for the posts of Assistant Grade AG-3 (40), Steno Typist (2) and Security Guard (13).

Here’s MP Vidhan Sabha recruitment 2022 notifcation.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 18-40 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: The 10+2 Intermediate Exam Passed or Bachelor Degree in Any Stream.

Application fee

The application fee is Rs 450 (general) and Rs 300 (OBC / EWS SC / ST).

Here’s direct link to apply for MP vidhan sabha sachivalaya recruitment 2022.