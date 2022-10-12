The Madhya Pradesh High Court (MPHC) has released the admit card for the Main written examination of MPHJS (District Judge-Entry Level). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website mphc.gov.in.

The Main exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 15 and 16, 2022, in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website mphc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Recruitment / Result” link Click on “Admit Card for Main Written Exam of M.P.H.J.S.(District Judge- Entry Level)Direct Recruitment from Bar,Exam-2021” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.