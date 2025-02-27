The Railway Recruitment Board ( RRB ) has released the scorecard of the CEN 01/2024 (ALP) CBT-1. Eligible candidates can check their scores on the official website rrbcdg.gov.in . Earlier, the board announced the first-stage examination results.

The computer-based test was conducted from November 25 to 29, 2024. The recruitment drive is being held to fill 18799 vacancies.

The Stage II Computer-Based Test (CBT-II) is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on March 19 and 20, 2025. The admit card will be released four days before the commencement of the exam.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to check ALP CBT 1 score card 2025

Visit the official website www.rrbcdg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ALP CBT 1 score card 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the score card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to ALP CBT 1 score card 2025.