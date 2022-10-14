Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) will conclude the online application process for the Combined Civil Services Examination-III (Group-III.A Services). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website tnpsc.gov.in. The applicants will be able to make changes to their forms from October 19-21.

The TNPSC Group 3 exam will be conducted on January 28, 2023, from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM.

The TNPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up 14 vacancies of Junior Inspector of Co-operative Societies in Co-operative Department and 1 in Store-Keeper, Grade-II in Industries and Commerce Department. The pay scale is Rs 20,600 – 75900 (Level 10).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: For Junior Inspector- 18-37 years; for Store-Keeper- 18-32 years as on July 1, 2022. Upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification:

Junior Inspector: A pass in the Intermediate Examination or a pass in the Pre-University Examination of any University or Institutions is must. A degree in Commerce Or Higher Diploma in Co-operative Management is preferred.

Store Keeper: Must have passed the Pre-University Or Higher Secondary Examination.

Fee

The applicants are required to pay the registration fee of Rs 150 and the exam fee of Rs 100.

Steps to apply for TNPSC Group 3 recruitment 2022:

Visit TNPSC website tnpsc.gov.in Register and create login ID and Password Now click on “Apply Online” Login using the credentials and fill the application form for the post Upload documents, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

Based on the marks obtained by the candidates in Written Examination and subject to the rule of reservation of appointments, a tentative list of eligible candidates for certificate verification will be announced. After verification of the original certificates, the eligible candidates will be summoned for counselling.

