Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has invited online applications for the posts of Jailor (Men) and Jailor (Special Prison for Women). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website tnpsc.gov.in till October 13. The applicants will be able to make changes to their forms from October 18 to 20.

TNPSC Jailor exam 2022 will be conducted in OMR / Computer Based Test (CBT) mode on December 22 in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 6 vacancies of Jailor (Men) and 2 of Jailor (Special Prison for Women) in Tamil Nadu Jail Service. The pay scale is Rs 36,900 – 1,35,100 (Level 18)

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Must not have completed the age of 32 years as on July 1, 2022. No Maximum Age limit for SCs, SC(A)s, STs, MBC/DCs, BC(OBCM)s, BCMs and Destitute Widows of all categories.

Educational Qualification: Any Degree awarded by any University recognised by the University Grants Commission.

Here’s TNPSC Jailor notification 2022.

Fee

The applicants are required to pay the registration fee of Rs 150 and the exam fee of Rs 200.

Steps to apply for TNPSC Jailor recruitment 2022:

Visit TNPSC website tnpsc.gov.in Register and create login ID and Password Now click on “Apply Online” Login using the credentials and fill the application form for the post Upload documents, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

