Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the interview schedule for the post of Principal in different Government Degree Colleges. As per the notification, the interview is scheduled to be conducted from October 28 to November 14, 2022.

A total of 444 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the interview round. The appearing candidate shall bring along original documents as well as photostat copies of the required documents.

Steps to download the interview schedule

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Interview for the post of Principals, in different Government Degree Colleges of UT of JK” The interview schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the interview schedule.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.