The Andhra Pradesh Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (AP PGCET) 2022 result has been declared. Candidates can download their result rank card from the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/APPGCET2022.

The AP PGCET 2022 exam was conducted from September 3 to 11, in three shifts — 9.30 AM to 11.00 AM, 1.00 PM to 2.30 PM, and 4.30 PM to 6.00 PM. The exam was organised by the Yogi Vemana University, Kadapa on behalf of APSCHE.

Steps to download AP PGCET result 2022:

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/APPGCET2022 On the homepage, click on the ‘Results & Rank Cards’ link Key in your Application Reference Id, Qualifying Exam Hallticket No, Mobile Number and date of birth and hit download button The AP PGCET result rank card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to download AP PGCET rank card 2022.