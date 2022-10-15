MPPSC recruitment 2022: Last day to apply for 422 Medical Specialists posts at mppsc.mp.gov.in
Today is the last day to apply online for the post of Medical Specialists advertised by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.
The MPPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 422 vacancies of Medical Specialists.
Vacancy Details
- ENT Specialist: 21
- Pathology Specialist: 34
- Surgical Specialist: 159
- Radiology Specialist: 24
- Tuberculosis Specialist: 13
- Ophthalmologist: 29
- Pediatrician: 128
- Dental Specialist: 14
Candidates should have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 40 years as on January 1, 2023. Applicants can check eligibility criteria, educational qualification, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s MPPSC Medical Specialist recruitment 2022 notification.
Application Fee
The SC/ST/OBC (noncreamy layer)/ PWD category candidates of the State will have to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 2000 is applicable to candidates from other categories.
Steps to apply for MPPSC Medical Specialist recruitment 2022:
- Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on “Apply Online”
- Click on the application link against Medical Specialists 2022 post
- Register and proceed with the application process
- Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form
- Take a printout for future reference