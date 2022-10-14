Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the result of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon exam 2021. Candidates can download their results from the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.

A total of 167 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the interview round. The MPPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon exam was held on August 28 (Sunday) from 12.00 PM to 3.00 PM.

MPPSC has notified a total of 129 vacancies of Veterinary Assistant Surgeons in the state Animal Husbandry and Dairy Department.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in Click on “Written Exam Result - Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Exam 2021” The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

