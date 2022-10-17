The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil), Class 2. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in till November 1, 2022.

The tentative date of the prelim examination is March 26, 2023, and the result will be announced in May 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 125 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 36 years as on November 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering (Civil) or Technology (Civil) obtained from any of the Universities or institutions established or incorporated by or under the Central or State Act in India. The basic knowledge of computer applications. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

Applicants from the unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 100, whereas the applicants from the reserved/EWS (General)/ Ex-Servicemen are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in On the homepage, click on the registration link Create OTR login and proceed with application process Upload the required documents, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.