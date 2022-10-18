The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the result and the final answer key of the Assistant Audit Officer (Preliminary) Competitive Examination. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

As per the notification, a total of 1696 candidates have been declared qualified in the Preliminary exam. The Preliminary exam was conducted on August 20, 2022, for a total of 11531 candidates.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 138 vacancies. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the Preliminary Exam followed by the Mains Written Exam and interview round.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in Click on “Results: Assistant Audit Officer (Preliminary) Competitive Examination.” The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the result.

Direct link to the answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.