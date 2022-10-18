Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the answer key for the Technical Education (Services) Examination 2021. Eligible candidates can check and download the answer keys from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The answer key link will be active till October 25, 2022.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on “NOTICE REGARDING KEYSHEET OF ADVT. NO. A-7/E-1/2021, U.P. TECHNICAL EDUCATION (SERVICES) EXAMINATION - 2021” The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer keys Take a printout for future reference

