The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the admit card for the post of Clerk IT (under Advt No 15/2022). Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The PSSSB Clerk IT exam 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on October 22. The PSSSB recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up to 10 vacancies of Clerk IT.

The OMR-based exam will be conducted in MCQ format. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 per wrong answer.

Steps to download PSSSB Clerk admit card 2022:

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in Go to Advertisements tab Click on admit card link for Clerk IT Key in your Application Number, Mobile No and Date of Birth and submit

The PSSSB Clerk admit card will appear on screen

Download and take a printout.

Direct link to download the PSSSB Clerk IT admit card 2022.