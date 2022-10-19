Today is the last day to apply online for 34 different posts advertised by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB). Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website jkssb.nic.in till October 19.

JKSSB has advertised a total of 34 vacancies in 5 different government departments.

Vacancy details

Motor Vehicle Inspector: 22

Junior Librarian: 7

Assistant Law Officer: 1

Statistical Assistant: 3

Patwari: 1

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The upper age limit is 40 years for unreserved category and 43 for reserved ones as of January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Refer to notification.

Here’s JKSSB 05/2022 recruitment advertisement.

Application Fee



Candidates have to pay an online application fee of Rs 500 for General Category etc. and Rs 400 for SC, ST, PWD & EWS Categories.

Selection Process

The selection for the post shall be made on the basis of merit obtained in the written examination (objective type MCQ) only.

Steps to apply for JKSSB recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Apply for various posts under Advt 05 of 2022” Sign up and create a profile to register Login and apply for the desired post Fill application form, upload documents, pay fee and submit Download form and take printout

Direct link to apply.