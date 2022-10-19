Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the post of Patwari/ Lekhpal 2022. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website psc.uk.gov.in till November 4, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 563 vacancies, of which 391 vacancies are for the post of Patwari and 172 for the post of Lekhpal.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The minimum age for both posts is 21 years, whereas the upper age limit for the post of Patwari and Lekhpal is 28 years and 35 years.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree from a recognised Universed.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Revenue Sub Inspector (Patwari/Lekhpal) Exam-2022: Advertisement and Syllabus (Recruitment)” Click on the application link Fill in the details, upload the required documents and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Patwari/ Lekhpal posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.