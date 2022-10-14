Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) will release the notification today for the Patwari-Lekhpal recruitment 2022. The notification will be available for download at the official website psc.uk.gov.in. Once released, candidates will be able to apply for the posts at the official website.

According to the exam calendar released last month, UKPSC will release the Patwari-Lekhpal recruitment 2022 today, October 14. The exam will be held on January 8, 2023.

The recruitment drive will be conducted for the posts of 500+ posts of Patwari-Lekhpal.

Here’s UKPSC exam calendar 2023.