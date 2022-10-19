JKPSC revised exam schedule released for various posts; check details here
Candidates can check and download the schedule from the official website jkpsc.nic.in.
The examination shall be held at the examination halls in the office premises of the J&K Public Service Commission at Solina, Srinagar and Resham Ghar Colony, Bakshi Nagar Jammu.
Applicants will have to appear for the exam from November 14 to 17 in two shifts — 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM and 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM.
The admit cards will be made available to download at jkpsc.nic.in from November 8, 2022, onwards.
However, those candidates who will not be able to download their admit cards may approach the Commission office by or before 12.11.2022 at Jammu/Srinagar.
Exam Scheudle
|Exam Date/ Day
| Name of the Discipline
Forenoon Session
(11.00 AM to 1.00 PM)
| Name of the Discipline
Afternoon Session
(2.00 PM to 4.00 PM)
|November 14
| Scientific Officer Narcotic
Lecturer-II, (Non Engineering), Textile Designing
Lecturer-II, (Non Engineering), Medical Lab Technology
| Scientific Officer Chemistry and Toxicology
Lecturer-II, (Non Engineering), Garment Technology
Lecturer-I, Electronics and Communication
|November 15
| Scientific Officer Cyber Forensic
Lecturer-I, Electrical Engineering
Lecturer-II, (Non Engineering), Food Technology
| Scientific Officer Documents
Lecturer-I, Automobile Engineering
Lecturer-II, (Non Engineering), Travel, Tour and Hotel Management
|November 16
| Scientific Officer Ballistics
Lecturer-I Civil Engineering
| Scientific Officer Physics
Programmer
|November 17
| Scientific Officer Biology/ Serology
Lecturer-II, (Non Engineering), Wood Technology
| Scientific Officer DNA
Foreman Engineering
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.