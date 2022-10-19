Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the revised examination schedule of the written test for various posts. Candidates can check and download the schedule from the official website jkpsc.nic.in.

The examination shall be held at the examination halls in the office premises of the J&K Public Service Commission at Solina, Srinagar and Resham Ghar Colony, Bakshi Nagar Jammu.

Applicants will have to appear for the exam from November 14 to 17 in two shifts — 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM and 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM.

The admit cards will be made available to download at jkpsc.nic.in from November 8, 2022, onwards.

However, those candidates who will not be able to download their admit cards may approach the Commission office by or before 12.11.2022 at Jammu/Srinagar.

Exam Scheudle Exam Date/ Day Name of the Discipline

Forenoon Session

(11.00 AM to 1.00 PM) Name of the Discipline

Afternoon Session

(2.00 PM to 4.00 PM) November 14 Scientific Officer Narcotic

Lecturer-II, (Non Engineering), Textile Designing

Lecturer-II, (Non Engineering), Medical Lab Technology Scientific Officer Chemistry and Toxicology

Lecturer-II, (Non Engineering), Garment Technology

Lecturer-I, Electronics and Communication November 15 Scientific Officer Cyber Forensic

Lecturer-I, Electrical Engineering

Lecturer-II, (Non Engineering), Food Technology

Scientific Officer Documents

Lecturer-I, Automobile Engineering

Lecturer-II, (Non Engineering), Travel, Tour and Hotel Management

November 16 Scientific Officer Ballistics

Lecturer-I Civil Engineering Scientific Officer Physics

Programmer

November 17 Scientific Officer Biology/ Serology

Lecturer-II, (Non Engineering), Wood Technology

Scientific Officer DNA

Foreman Engineering

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.