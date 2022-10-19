Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the post of Scientific Officer (SO) and Casualty Medical Officer (CMO). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website psc.cg.gov.in.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till October 26, 2022, by paying the fee of Rs 50.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 23 SO vacancies and 21 CMO vacancies.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on SO/CMO answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to SO answer key.

Direct link to CMO answer key.

Direct link to raise objections for SO/CMO posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.